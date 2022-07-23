-- -- -- / -- -- --
Algeria Expresses Concern About The Attacks In Bamako
Algeria expressed its deep concern over the attacks that took place in the Malian capital Bamako, reiterating the need to increase the mobilization of the entire international community to prevent and eliminate terrorism.
A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad said on Friday, that “Algeria, which condemns terrorism everywhere and in all circumstances, expresses its deep concern about the attacks that took place in Bamako.”
“This development confirms once again the need to increase the mobilization of the entire international community to prevent and eliminate terrorism”, the statement added.
“Algeria highlights the strategic importance of the effective and diligent implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali emanating from the Algerian track with all its components.”
Algeria calls on the signatory parties to renew their commitment in this regard and to remain united to rise to all challenges together.
On Thursday night, about 70km (43 miles) from the capital, an attack took place “at the checkpoint of Zantiguila, on the road to the central city of Segou”, the Malian security ministry said on Friday evening.
The attack was carried out “by as yet unidentified armed individuals”, leaving three civilians and three law enforcement officers dead, and wounding two others, it said.
A police station on the same road was ambushed by “unidentified armed individuals” on June 24, killing one officer, authorities had said.
