Algeria Hosts the Meetings of NARC’s Chiefs of Staff

Algeria has called for adopting a new African approach to countering terrorism based on combating armed groups and preventing all forms of extremism, General Saïd Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army (ANP)

said on Saturday, during the Algiers 11th meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff ‎and the 10th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of the North African Regional Capability (NARC), according to a press release from the Ministry of National Defense (DND).

Chanegriha confirmed, during his participation in the work of the 11th meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff and the 10th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the North African Regional Capacity at Algiers National Army Club: “Indeed, our region, like other regions of the African continent, faces many challenges in terms of peace and security, such as terrorism, organized crime, armed conflicts and border disputes, which requires us, more than ever, to work together and cooperate to face these challenges and work to reduce violence, extremism and all forms of cross-border crime”.

The Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army asserted that Algeria has consistently called for adopting a new African approach to counter-terrorism, based on fighting extremist groups and preventing all forms of extremism. In the Sahel region, whether within the framework of bilateral cooperation or through multilateral mechanisms, Algeria has advocated the adoption of a new African approach related to combating terrorism, based on combating armed groups as well as preventing all forms of extremism; “In this regard, and in addition to my country’s efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the Sahel region, whether within the framework of bilateral cooperation or through multilateral mechanisms, Algeria has pleaded for the adoption of a new African approach counter-terrorism, based on fighting against armed groups and the prevention from all forms of extremism”.

“Indeed, the fight against terrorism cannot be won in the absence of an inclusive approach, aimed at countering violent extremism and drying up the sources of its financing through, among other things, the prohibition of payment of ransoms, which help to support the ranks of terrorists, supplying them with weapons and increasing their destructive capacity”, ANP Chief of Staff explained.

“Algeria’s commitment.” And the determination of the People’s National Army to move forward with our regional mechanism, and to support all efforts that would contribute to the establishment of international, continental and regional peace and security.

He recalled, before concluding; “Algeria’s commitment and ANP forces’ determination to move forward in the direction of the consolidation of our regional mechanism and to support all the efforts, even to contribute to the establishment of security and peace at the international, continental and regional levels”.

Subsequently, the Chiefs of Staff of the member countries of the North Africa Regional Capability and the Executive Secretary of this regional mechanism successively took the floor to express “their thanks to Algeria for having hosted these meetings, which bring a new stone to the edifice of multilateral relations between the member countries of the NARC, considered as a strategic mechanism of the African Union for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts as well as for the promotion of regional and continental peace and security”.

Gen. Said Chanegriha had initially conveyed to the participants in the works of the 11th meeting of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and the 10th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of NARC a message of brotherhood and friendship from the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and stressed that this meeting would constitute an opportunity to enhance the level of coordination between the member countries to confront threats to the security and safety of the region.

The meetings were attended by Army General Muhammad Ali El-Haddad, Chief of General Staff of the Libyan National Unity Government, Major General Mohamed El Wali Akeik, Chief of Staff of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Major General Essam El-Gamal, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Mr Ahmed Ahmeeda El Tadjouri, Executive Secretary of North Africa Regional Capacity.

On the Algerian side, the meetings were attended by the General Secretary of the Ministry of National Defence, the Head of the Employment-Preparation Department of the ANP General Staff, the Director of External Relations and Cooperation, as well as executives and officers, and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community abroad.

Preceded by a meeting of experts from NARC member countries, the agenda of this meeting was devoted to “the evaluation of the activities of this Capacity during 2022 and the examination of the means and mechanisms for the development of its components”. This meeting was also an opportunity “to exchange views on issues of common i

interest”.

Finally, the meetings concluded with “the signing of the final report of the 10th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers and the 11th meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the member countries of the African Regional Capability of the North”.