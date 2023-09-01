Algeria is Senegal’s Pet Peeve, Aliou Cissé Says

He recalled that Algeria has often been a formidable opponent for the Lions, especially during their defeat in the CAN 2019 final.



Indeed, Aliou Cissé spoke of the importance of the next friendly match between Senegal and Algeria, scheduled for September 12, stressing that this match was neither revenge nor vengeance, despite Algeria’s “Pet Peeve” status for Senegal.

“The Algerian national team is the pet peeve of Senegal”, he said before citing the victory of the Fennecs in five matches, out of the last six confrontations between the two teams.

In the last five confrontations between the two teams, Algeria has won five victories, against one Senegalese victory and two draws. Cissé recalled that Algeria deserved its victory at the African Cup in 2019, just as Senegal won the CAN by being the best team at that time.

He added that the next match will not be “revenge,” because he will invest in it to inspect his players and prepare for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast, when the continental title will be defended.

