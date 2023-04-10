Algeria-KSA: First Meeting of the Political Consultation Committee

The first meeting of the Political Consultation Committee at the level of senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Algeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was held on Sunday night in Riyadh.

The Algerian side was headed by the Director General of Arab Countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Noureddine Khandoudi, and from the Saudi side, the Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs, Ambassador Dr Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, with the participation of the Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs, Ambassador Dr Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Algeria, Abdullah bin Nasser al-Busairi, and several officials of the two countries foreign ministries.

During the meeting, they discussed the historical and strategic bilateral relations that bind the two brotherly countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields. The two sides also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern.