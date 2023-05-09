Algeria-KSA Relations: A Complete Agreement On Common Files

Algeria and Saudi Arabia share “complete agreement” in the visions regarding various issues of common concern, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, confirmed here on Tuesday in Algiers; “cooperation and coordination between the two countries serve the security and stability of the Arab region and the international community more broadly”.

In a statement after his meeting with the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that he “conveyed to President Tebboune and the brotherly Algerian people the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” adding: “I found, as usual, a full consensus of the visions between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Algeria, and I sensed from His Excellency the President his keenness to move forward in strengthening all areas of cooperation between our two countries, and there are many opportunities in this particular framework to enhance trade exchange, which has witnessed a steady rise over the past years”.

KSA’s Foreign Minister stressed the importance of his visit to Algeria, which comes as a continuation of the close cooperation and coordination between the two countries in all fields, especially since Algeria currently chairs the Arab League Council at the summit level, pending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s assumption of the presidency during the next summit.

He concluded that there are many opportunities to enhance this cooperation and continue to discuss other areas of coordination and cooperation, explaining that coordination and cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels “serve not only our two countries, but also serves the security and stability of the Arab world and our region more broadly and the international community as a whole, and we will continue, Inshallah, in this cooperation and coordination”.