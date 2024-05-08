Congo Wants to Revive The Long-Standing Relations With Algeria

The President of the National Assembly of the Republic of the Congo, Isidore Mvouba, affirmed, on Wednesday in Algiers, his country’s desire to revive its long-standing relations with Algeria, stressing the “complete compatibility” of visions between the presidents of the two countries, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and his counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

In a statement to the media after his reception by the Algerian President, Isidore Mvouba said: “I lived through historic moments and heard the voice of wisdom at a time when wisdom became a rare currency,” expressing his happiness at meeting the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, whom he described as an “outstanding personality.”

The President of the National Council of the Republic of the Congo praised “the long-standing relations of cooperation between the two countries dating back to 1964,” explaining that these relations “experienced great momentum with the return of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso to power.” He also highlighted “the complete compatibility of visions between the presidents of the two countries.”

He asserted that President Sassou Nguesso “is awaiting the convening of the joint committee between the two countries to resend some files and regrets that the agreements concluded in 2017 during his visit to Algeria have not yet been embodied.”

When referring to parliamentary cooperation, Isidore Mvouba said that the President of the Republic noted during the meeting that the two parliamentary chambers had reached the signing of a framework agreement between them, and he also expressed his hopes that “cooperation between the two chambers would develop to the maximum and in the shortest possible time.”