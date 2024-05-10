Paris Mosque Warns Against Targeting Muslims Under the Pretext of Anti-Semitism

At a time when the official French authorities are practising disgusting discrimination against French Muslims, they are at the same time favouring a small sensitivity of the non-Muslim French and Christians, namely the Zionist Jews, who today hold lofty positions that have enabled them to influence the decision-makers in this country.

On the occasion of the traditional dinner of what is known as the “Council Representing the Jewish Institutions of France” (CRIF), which was held in the French capital, Paris, last week, the French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, issued provocative statements, indicating a lot of racism, when he began to denounce what he described as anti-Semitic acts committed in France after the barbaric and brutal Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and all of occupied Palestine.

What is astonishing about the French official’s words is that he attacked those whom he said were providing “moral lessons” to the Zionist entity, due to the war of extermination committed by the occupation army daily and for more than seven months in occupied Palestine, and from what he said in this regard: “When we hear the testimonies (about the Hamas attacks in October 7, we find it difficult to listen to the moral lessons of some wealthy people who explain to Israeli society that they are overreacting”.

Everyone who heard these words understood that the French Prime Minister’s accusations were directed at everyone, but primarily at the French leftist leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, head of the “France Unbowed” LFI party, who shares his ideas rejecting and criticizing the Zionist aggression against the Palestinians, describing them as “the left Islamists,” a French political movement that has emerged in recent years and is known for its rejection of the ideas of the French right and extreme right parties, which use hostility towards Muslim communities as a toxic program in their electoral campaigns to reach powerful positions in the French state.

The disgusting statement of the French Prime Minister coincided with a decision issued by the French Interior Ministry to establish a committee to try to understand the Islamic phenomenon in France. This decision is considered an approach to embodying the law to counter “separatism” enacted into law at the request of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Such a speech could have passed without causing a sharp controversy in French society, if it had been issued, for example, by the leader of the extreme right, Marine Le Pen, or the right-wing Zionists led by Eric Zemmour, head of the “Reconquest” party, or even Eric Ciotti, head of “The Republicans” which no longer carries Gaullist ideas (referring to General de Gaulle), who is known for his balanced positions between Arabs and Zionists, except the literature inherited from his party, whose name was changed more than once.

Even the dean of the Grand Mosque of Paris, Chems-Eddine Hafiz, whose positions often raised questions regarding the barbaric Zionist aggression against the Palestinians, as well as his relations with some French Zionists, seems to have discovered the lack of seriousness of the French party in establishing a credible relationship between the various communities present on French soil. This was behind his issuance of a statement on behalf of the dean of the mosque, in which he criticized the biased speech of the French Prime Minister.

In the statement circulated by the Deanship of the Grand Mosque of Paris, Chams Eddine Hafiz called for similar treatment of Muslims in France adding that he “would like to emphasize” that Gabriel Attal’s call for vigilance, as well as his condemnation of anti-Semitism, must be applied fairly to all communities residing on the French soil. This is one of the rare cases in which the dean of the Paris mosque criticizes the French government, which indicates the anger over the double standards policy that Paris has now adopted in dealing with the Muslim community that has reached its peak.