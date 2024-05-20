Fear Of Algeria Exploiting The Situation Confuses Moroccan Regime

Will the Moroccan authorities, after stopping the barbaric Zionist aggression against the Palestinians, agree to send Moroccan soldiers to the Gaza Strip to play the role of police there, in the framework of the great rapprochement that is taking place between Rabat and Tel Aviv? This is a question that has been raised by Western media circles, but there is an obstacle in the way, namely Algeria. How so?

This problem was raised by the well-known Spanish journalist specializing in Moroccan affairs, Ignacio Sombrero, in an article in the newspaper “El Confidential”. The journalist’s approach is based on a number of facts that show the Moroccan regime’s willingness to play this role, which has been rejected by Arab countries. Others, such as the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Jordan, were mentioned as a party to an American-Zionist project to save the extreme right-wing Zionist government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, according to what was revealed by the American newspaper “Financial Times”.

The faltering American project poses great risks for the Alawite regime if it decides to go ahead with it, due to the overwhelming rejection by the Moroccan people of the brutal Zionist crimes targeting the lives of Palestinians in the destroyed Gaza Strip. However, the Moroccan regime did not hesitate to study this initiative, which could lead to… To finally accept it.

However, the obstacle that the Alawite regime in Rabat is facing in order to follow the American proposal of forming an Arab peace force in the Gaza Strip after the end of the war is the fear of a popular uprising that could lead to the fall of the royal family, especially since the Moroccan street has turned into an open-air festival. Because of the activity of those who reject the war of annihilation that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are subjected to every day and who always raise the slogan of rejecting the vile normalization with this usurping Zionist entity.

There is also another factor that limits the Moroccan regime’s haste to deal with the American project, driven by the desire to save Benjamin Netanyahu’s head from the predicament in which it is stuck, and that is what the Algerian position will be, Ignacio Sombrero wonders, and this is something that the Moroccan regime is very concerned about.

But he soon finds a justification for the Moroccan regime’s reckless rush towards the Zionist entity, which has become the third largest arms supplier to Morocco, according to the figures revealed by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in its latest report, as evidenced by the Zionist army allowing Morocco to enter humanitarian aid to Gaza by land through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The other incentive that would push the Moroccan regime to overcome the popular warnings and even the Algerian position, which will undoubtedly fuel a sense of humiliation on the part of broad segments of the Moroccan people, is Rabat’s desire to deal positively with whatever comes from the American administration in order to present its credentials. As a partner capable of doing whatever is asked of it in the North African region, in an attempt to break American policy in the region, which sees no interest in antagonizing a key country like Algeria by putting all its eggs in the basket of a theocratic system based on the logic of the ruling family and not the institutional state.