Algeria: “Lifting Of Ban On The Import Of Spare Parts”

With the decision to open up the import of cars and return to production under the “Fiat” brand and soon “Renault Algeria”, the ban on the import of spare parts, which are in unprecedented short supply on the market, was lifted as dealers began to register on the digital platform of the National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade.

Some of them have been authorized and have started import procedures, as confirmed by dealers in spare parts and car equipment.

The General Manager of the “Promo Salon” agency, Nabil Bey Boumezrag, confirmed that the organization of the sixteenth edition of the “Equip Auto” car equipment fair this year coincided with the return of imports of used and new cars and preparations for the imminent opening of car factories in Algeria, according to statements by officials from the Ministry of Industry.

He expected the automobile sector to recover in the next phase, with a significant reduction in prices, including those of spare parts and car equipment, which had seen an unprecedented rise in the past.

Mr. Boumezrag stated during a press conference organized on Monday at the Exhibition Palace in the Pins Maritimes, in the eastern suburbs of Algiers, during the opening of the show-room, which will extend until March 19, that the stagnation that the market has witnessed for 5 years has begun to break, stressing that the organized exhibition today witnesses the participation of 200 exhibitors from 10 countries. Whereas 70 per cent of the dealers are international and 25 per cent of the local participants are manufacturers, as car batteries, electronic applications, plastics and other products for the manufacture of the car can be produced locally, inviting all automotive professionals who left the sector in the past to return today, saying: “We need you”.