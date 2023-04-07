Algeria Made Great Strides to Build a Modern and Professional Army

Algeria has taken significant steps to build a modern and professional army that strives to gain all the means of power, at a time when the latter, in all its meanings, dimensions and manifestations, has become the sure guarantee for achieving national sovereignty and imposing its presence at the regional and international levels, Lieutenant-General Said Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, said on Thursday in an orientation speech to his executives during an inspection visit to the headquarters of the Naval Forces Command.

“The High Command of People’s National Army has been keen, in recent years, under the directives of the President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, to equip the People’s National Army with modern means and equipment that keep abreast of developments in this field”, Lt.Gen. Chengriha added.

Lt.Gen. Chengriha asserted that “the acquisition of the high seas class cruiser “El-Moutassadi”, which is equipped with the latest modern technologies in the military-maritime field and is capable of operating and interfering in a wide range to perform its multiple tasks, is part of a deliberate strategy aimed at modernizing the Algerian naval fleet and thus raising the defence capabilities of the national people’s army”.

Algeria’s Army Chief of Staff also affirmed that “this acquisition is at the heart of the strategy aimed at achieving great compatibility and harmony, between the endeavours to acquire modern and advanced equipment, and the endeavour to train and prepare the skilled human element, capable of controlling advanced technology and optimal use of equipment and hardware, in the correct and required manner.”