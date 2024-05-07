Algeria mobilizes the international community to take immediate and decisive action against “Israel”

Algeria condemned in the strongest and vigorous terms the Israeli settlement occupation forces carrying out military operations in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, in preparation for a ground invasion of this Palestinian region, according to a statement issued, Tuesday, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that this escalation is extremely dangerous and threatens to cause an unprecedented criminal toll and a humanitarian catastrophe of wide scope and dimensions. It confirms that the Israeli settlement occupation is continuing to implement its despicable plans to annihilate the Palestinian people and displace the rest of them.

In doing so, the source added, the Zionist occupation confirms that it does not care at all about the consensus of the international community on the necessity of accelerating the implementation of an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and on the inevitability of launching a political path that guarantees the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state as a just, permanent and final solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

From this perspective, Algeria calls on the international community to act urgently, immediately and decisively to put pressure on the occupying power and stop providing it with the means of continuing its coercion, tyranny and bullying of innocent Palestinians for more than seven months.

Algeria also warns against the continuation of the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the possibility of it moving to the highest levels of escalation with a ground military invasion of the Palestinian city of Rafah, which will have extremely serious repercussions that would mortgage the future of peace and security in the entire region for many additional decades, according to the Foreign Ministry.