Algeria: “Non-Hydrocarbon Exports Increased 5 Times Compared To 2020”

Export figures indicate that nonhydrocarbon exports will multiply by five in 2023 compared to 2020, according to traders in the sector, at a time when they are calling for the inclusion of service exports in non-oil and gas export revenues, stressing that export revenues could reach $11 billion by the end of the year. .

The adviser in the field of foreign trade and vice president of the National Association of Exporters, Mr Ali Bey Nasseri, reveals expectations of a significant increase in exports outside hydrocarbons during the next stage, especially towards Africa after the opening of permanent exhibitions there for Algerian products and two bank branches in the countries of Mauritania and Senegal, stressing: “These exports towards… The African continent will rise from 300 million dollars previously to 800 million dollars in

In a statement to “Echorouk, Mr Nasseri called for the inclusion of services in the list of exports outside hydrocarbons, which today is led by fertilizers, iron and cement, similar to the projects carried out by Algerian companies abroad, especially on the African continent. He gave the example of the company “Cosidar”, which signs service contracts with countries.

An African committee specializing in the construction of infrastructure, projects for the installation of canals and the supervision of pumping stations, stressing that the inclusion of services in non-hydrocarbon export revenues will make the latter exceed 11 billion dollars, knowing that the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, had set a goal to reach exports equivalent to 13 billion dollars by the end of the current year.

Mr Nasseri says that the level of exports other than fuel has improved in an unprecedented way during the past two years, explaining that these exports have multiplied this year, for example, 5 times compared to 2020, while he called for expanding the base of export materials, which today mainly include iron, cement, fertilizer and phosphate, in addition to… Dates and some kinds of vegetables and fruits.

Our interlocutor also called for providing the necessary capabilities and facilities to some sectors that have greater export potential, such as the pharmaceutical industry sector, which includes 200 companies with exports equivalent to $5 million, which is expected to double several times if producers are given broader horizons, in addition to the home electrical industry sector, which has great opportunities.

In the African market, there is still a strong demand, stressing the importance of these people benefiting from new privileges in the field of after-sales services in the countries where their exports are based, which is a request they made some time ago.

Mr Nasseri explained that Algeria today is ready to export in various sectors to the African market, whether in terms of banks, permanent or non-permanent exhibitions, or even the availability of air and sea transport through the decisions recently taken by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to double these flights and launch new lines, stressing that the National Council for Exports Today, we are obliged to take into account a number of points, especially the demands made by companies ready to export, to be able to achieve new records in the field of exports outside hydrocarbons, include new materials in the list, open a dialogue with strategic sectors in the field of exports and come up with a national export strategy.