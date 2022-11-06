Algeria Officially Submits Bid To Host AFCON 2025

The Confederation of Algerian Football has taken a serious step towards hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, after the Confederation of African Football removed it from Guinea due to its inability to meet the conditions for hosting this continental championship, including stadiums, infrastructure and sports facilities.

A few days ago, the FAF (Federation of Algerian Football) wrote to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to bid to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations, which was withdrawn from Guinea.

According to a source close to the Algerian football authority, Djahid Zefizef, president of the FAF, officially sent a letter of candidacy and announced its desire to host the “AFCON 2025” version, after it was withdrawn from the state of Guinea for its inability to meet the conditions of the African Union regarding the hosting requirements.

The same source told Echorouk that Algeria, immediately after opening the door for candidacy to host the competition, was quick to confirm its bid before the last deadline, set for November 11, as confirmed by the CAF statement issued on its official website. Noting that the last date for receiving applications will be on the 16th of this month, as a date for sending all the documents required for hosting the AFCON 2025.

According to the CAF statement, the candidate countries will receive visits from the CAF inspection teams, during January 2023, provided that next February 10 will be the date of the announcement of the hosting country.

Algeria had previously hosted the Africa Cup of Nations 1990, in its old version, which included only eight teams, and crowned it for the first time, as it defeated Nigeria 1-0, signed by Cherif Oudjani.

On the sidelines of Algeria’s hosting of the CHAN 2023, Minister of Youth and Sports, Abderrazak Sabbak, said that Algeria will submit a strong file to host the AFCON 2025, and can receive any sporting event, and will defend this file strongly, adding that the President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, supports this step and has previously confirmed this to the President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, who in turn believes that Algeria is capable of embracing this African competition. This was also confirmed by the FAF President Djahid Zefizef in his intervention during the draw for the continental competition, and said frankly: “The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, gave us the green light to submit Algeria’s candidacy file to host the first African Championship for national teams”, explaining that “Algeria has all the capabilities that will allow it to host the AFCON 2025”.

The Secretary-General of the Confederation of African Football, Véron Mosengo-Omba is currently visiting Algeria, as part of the preparations for the CHAN scheduled from January 13 to February 4, 2023, in Algeria, and admires the sports facilities that Algeria has set up for the success of the African delightful soccer event.