Algeria Officially Withdraws Candidacy to Host AFCON 2025/2027

Algeria has officially withdrawn from the bidding race to host the AFCON 2025 and 2027.



The President of the Federation of Algerian Football, Walid Sadi, confirmed to Algerian television that Algeria has officially withdrawn its candidacy to host the AFCON 2025 and 2027.



Sadi officially announced Algeria’s withdrawal from the race to host the African Cup of Nations, just one day before CAF will announce the countries that will host the AFCON 2025 and 2027.



FAF said on its official website: “The Algerian Football Federation officially sent a letter to the Confederation of African Football, informing it of its decision to withdraw Algeria’s candidacy to organize the African Cup of Nations, 2025 and 2027.”



“The FAF explained in this correspondence that this withdrawal comes due to the new approach followed by the FAF regarding the strategy for developing football in Algeria”, the FAF statement added.



The Algerian Football Federation extended its sincere thanks to the large African football family for understanding its decision, “which does not mean in any way the disengagement of Algeria from football in Africa.”

