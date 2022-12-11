Algeria Pleads For Fair And Equal Representation In International System

Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals, Mr. Abdrachid Tabi, called on Sunday from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), during his participation in the proceedings of the eighth regular session of the Specialized Technical Committee for Justice and Legal Affairs of the African Union, for fair and equal representation of all African regions in the international system.

A statement from the Ministry of Justice stated that Mr. Tabi confirmed, in his address during this session, that the African Union Ministerial Committee concerned with African nominations within the international system must represent all African regions in an equal and fair manner.

As for the African Protocol on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the specific aspects of the right to nationality and the elimination of statelessness in Africa, Mr. Tabi indicated that its provisions are “not yet mature,” suggesting in this regard that “it be returned to the specialized committees for further study and to find more consensus among African countries on this pending issue.”

During this session, which will last two days, “the African Ministers of Justice will have to discuss the draft legal instruments relating to the draft statutes of African courts, in addition to the draft protocol relating to the aspects determining the right to nationality”, the source said.

Made up of ministers of justice and prosecutors from AU countries, this specialized technical committee is tasked with examining and studying all the draft legal instruments and submitting them to the Executive Council and the Conference of Presidents for final adoption, the statement noted.

One of its main tasks is to research and study all draft legal instruments and submit them to the Executive Council and the Conference of Presidents for approval.