Algeria Pressurizing to End the Zionist and Moroccan Occupations

Algeria called on the international community to put pressure to end the Zionist and Moroccan occupations of the Palestinian and Sahrawi territories, respectively, confirming their violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.

In an address delivered by the Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva, Rachid Bladehane, at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, during the general discussion under item 2 of the agenda, on the oral report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Algerian delegate explained that “the international community must avoid politicization, selectivity, and double standards when it comes to Palestine because these behaviours cannot lead the world to safety,” noting that “it must investigate, hold accountable, and pressurize for a ceasefire, and to end the injustice and Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.”

Rachid Bladehane also spoke about what is happening in the occupied Sahrawi territories, saying: “My country’s delegation remains deeply concerned about the systematic violations of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law in the occupied territory of Western Sahara,” calling for “monitoring and documenting the violations against the Sahrawi people, and we urge the High Commissioner to send a fact-finding mission to the region and submit an extensive report on these violations to the UN Security Council.