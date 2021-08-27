Algeria Receives 604,800 Doses Of The U.S. Johnson & Johnson Anti-Covid19 Vaccine 

The first shipment comprising 604,800 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, made in the USA, arrived in Algiers Houari Boumediene International Airport, o n Thursday evening.



“The United States government delivered 604,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to Algeria through the COVAX program”, A statement by the United States Embassy in Algeria said.

“The donation will help Algeria accelerate its vaccination process, which is key to controlling the pandemic, slowing the emergence of new variants, and helping to restart the global economy”, it added.



“This donation is part of the United States’ commitment to sharing resources in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe,” the Chargé D’Affaires, Gautam Rana, said during the delivery ceremony at Algiers Houari Boumediene Airport.

“Proven safe and effective vaccines are our most effective tool in combating the pandemic and the United States is proud to support COVAX, which only uses vaccines that have been rigorously tested and robustly proven to be safe and effective. Millions of Americans have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States, and it is one of the three vaccines which our employees at the United States Embassy have been taking. The Johnson & Johnson is the only one-shot vaccine meaning each dose will fully vaccinate one person. We’re proud of the fact that this donation will helpfully vaccinate 604,800 Algerians.”

“We are very pleased with the kind gesture of the United States towards our country”, Ben Kedadra, Director of Supply at the Pasteur Institute in Algeria, said.

“This one-shot vaccine will enable the acceleration of our vaccination program at the national level, especially as the social entry will be launched soon.”