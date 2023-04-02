Algeria Rejects Any Foreign Interference in the Region in the Guise of Counterterrorism

Algeria rejects any form of foreign intervention in the region under the pretext of counterterrorism because this approach has proven to be an abject failure, the Chief of Staff of the Algerian People’s National Army, Said Chengriha, said in a speech he made during a working visit and inspection to the headquarters of the ground forces.

Algerian army’s General Said Chengriha renewed Algeria’s will to give a new dynamism to the efforts to counter terrorism in the Sahel and Sahara region.

He also praised the content of the speech of the President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, which he delivered at the High-Level Debate of the United Nations Security Council, in which he affirmed Algeria’s relentless endeavour to support its neighbours and the countries of the African continent in their war against terrorism and violent extremism.