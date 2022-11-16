Algeria Seeks To Implement Solutions To Africa’s Problems

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held talks, on Wednesday, with the chairman of the High-level Independent Panel on Security and Development in the Sahel, former President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, a statement by the Algerian Presidency of the Republic said.

Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra met, on Tuesday, with the chairman of the High-level Independent Panel on Security and Development in the Sahel region, former President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, who is on a working visit to Algeria.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the meeting focused on implementing the mandate entrusted by the United Nations and the African Union to President Issoufou, intending to assess the challenges facing the countries of the geostrategic space of the Sahel region and recommending appropriate collective responses, especially concerning security and development.

In this regard, the talks made it possible to highlight Algeria’s efforts within the framework of African security cooperation to counter terrorist threats, as well as its initiatives to strengthen economic integration in the region through major projects aimed at enhancing common prosperity through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Furthermore, the importance of formulating and implementing “African solutions to Africa’s problems” and tightening the work of the African Union, which is called upon to play a major role in preventing political and security crises on the continent and promoting collective responses to climate, demographic, humanitarian, economic and social development challenges, was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, President Issoufou confirmed Algeria’s important role in achieving stability and development in the Sahel region, welcomed its support for the success of his mission and push for the efforts of the United Nations and the African Union to usher in a new era in the region.

In another context, the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz Canel Bermúdez, announced, on Wednesday, that he embarked on visits to Algeria, Russia, Turkey and China, to discuss cooperation with the leaders of these countries.

The President of Cuba published a series of tweets about this new tour, which he said was at the invitation of the leaders of these countries, aiming to discuss cooperation in many fields namely energy and international issues.