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Algeria–South Korea Deepen Cooperation Beyond Energy  

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
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Algeria–South Korea Deepen Cooperation Beyond Energy  
  South Korean Ambassador to Algeria Min Kyung-tae said economic cooperation between the two countries is gaining momentum, noting that Algeria became South Korea’s leading supplier of naphtha for the first time during the first half of 2026, accounting for 17.2% of Korean imports of the petroleum product. He stressed that “energy is the beginning of cooperation between the two countries, not the end.”  

Speaking at a reception held Thursday evening to mark South Korea’s National Day, attended by Minister of Post and Telecommunications Sid Ali Zerrouki, as well as government and parliamentary representatives and members of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador Min said Algerian naphtha is used in Korean factories to manufacture plastics, automotive components and medical supplies.

  He said this means Algeria is already present in aspects of everyday life in South Korea, while expressing his desire to broaden bilateral cooperation beyond the energy sector.  
 
  The ambassador described the future direction of the partnership as a transition “from naphtha to data, from resources to technology, and from trade to people,” pointing to plans to expand cooperation into economic, technological and people-to-people exchanges.  
 
  Min noted that South Korean companies have contributed to the construction of power plants, ports and new urban developments in Algeria. He added that Algerian workers are currently involved in electronics manufacturing in Algeria alongside Korean partners.  
 
  He also highlighted the importance of sharing expertise and knowledge, saying South Korea wants to share with Algeria the lessons it has learned throughout its development journey—not only technology itself, but also the knowledge and expertise required to master and develop it. 

Cooperation in Agriculture and Advanced Industries

The ambassador also highlighted cooperation between Algerian and South Korean experts in agriculture, including projects involving shrimp farming in the desert and the production of certified potato seeds. 
 
  Such initiatives, he said, could help Algeria reduce its reliance on imports, while future cooperation is expected to extend into manufacturing, including the automotive industry, energy, renewable energy and hydrogen, as well as digital transformation and advanced industries.
 
  Min further emphasized the role of educational and vocational institutions in strengthening bilateral ties. He announced that the South Korean Embassy would support efforts to deepen links between the two governments, universities and schools, particularly in vocational training and Korean-language education.

Direct Air Link Between Algiers and Seoul

The ambassador also referred to the agreement reached in July on direct flights between Algiers and Seoul, stressing the importance of the new air connection in facilitating the movement of people and goods and creating additional opportunities for business and bilateral exchanges.

He expressed the embassy’s readiness to contribute to the implementation of the planned air link.

20 Years of Strategic Partnership

Speaking about bilateral relations, Min noted that 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Algeria and South Korea.

He described the anniversary as an opportunity to take stock of what the two countries have achieved and to develop new plans for the future.

Cultural and Historical Ties

Toward the end of his remarks, the ambassador turned to cultural ties, highlighting similarities between peoples through food.

He mentioned Korean dishes such as mandu and noodles, noting that similar dishes can be found in different parts of the world. He also referred to the Algerian dish rechta, saying he had been told that its name is linked to an old word meaning “thread.”

Min also highlighted historical links between the two countries through ancient trade routes, referring to the Silk Road, trans-Saharan caravan routes and maritime routes across the Mediterranean as networks that facilitated the movement of people, goods and ideas between different regions.

The ambassador’s remarks underscored Algeria and South Korea’s intention to broaden their strategic partnership beyond traditional energy cooperation, with a growing focus on technology, manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. 

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