Algeria Suffers From Attempts to Flood it With Drugs, Psychotropic Substances

Algeria, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has placed youth at the forefront of its concerns and strengthened its participation in shaping the future, t he Minister of Youth and Sports, Abderrahmane Hammad, said on Tuesday in Algiers.

In his speech during his participation in the meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers via video conference, Hammad stated that “Algeria, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has made youth at the forefront of its concerns, especially through the 2020 Constitution, which was keen to promote the values of citizenship, social cohesion, and youth participation in political life.”



In the same context, he also highlighted “Algeria’s achievements by completing the institutional building that resulted in the installation of a higher youth council, which is considered one of the most important gains achieved for the benefit of youth under the new Algeria, in addition to a national observatory for civil society to strengthen participatory democracy.”



He added in the same context that “Algeria has not only facilitated the participation of youth in political life but has also developed a national plan for youth that aims to provide optimal support for this category of citizens and allow it to participate in shaping the future, by integrating into the new dynamic that the country is experiencing.”



In this regard, the Minister stressed that President Tebboune was keen to “provide all encouraging incentives for ambitious youth who wish to enter the world of business and entrepreneurship, based on confidence in their capabilities, high qualifications, and superiority in modern technologies, in addition to the decision of the President of the Republic, which led to the allocation of an unemployment grant for the benefit of jobless youth and to assist in health coverage for beneficiaries, in parallel with the approval of more facilities for the establishment of economic institutions in various specializations.”



During this meeting, which was devoted to approving the “Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace and Security,” Hammad praised “the efforts made to prepare this document,” recalling in this regard “Algeria’s expertise and experience in combating violence and extremism and establishing peace and security,” in addition to protecting young people from extremist ideas promoted by terrorist groups and “the reintegration of those who surrendered through measures approved by the state, especially the National Reconciliation Law.”



He also confirmed that Algeria “will contribute, relentlessly, to strengthening efforts aimed at resolving conflicts and defending just causes for peoples who struggle and fight to exercise their right to self-determination as stipulated in international legitimacy resolutions,” warning of “basic motives that have become the fuel of violence and a clear feeder for terrorism and extremism, which is the scourge of drugs and psychotropic substances, as Algeria suffers from attempts to flood it with these toxins and target its youth, which, as he said, should not be overlooked during the implementation of the Arab strategy for youth, peace and security.

