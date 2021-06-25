Algeria To Adopt The Japanese Experience In desalinating Seawater

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, discussed with the Ambassador of Japan in Algeria, Akira Kono, the existing cooperation and investment opportunities in the field of seawater desalination and benefiting from the Japanese experience, the ministry’s statement said.



On Thursday, the two parties discussed, during this meeting, at the ministry’s headquarters, the cooperation between Algeria and Japan in the fields of energy, which were described as “historic and excellent.”



According to the statement, the two parties also confirmed the importance of existing cooperation and investment opportunities in the field of seawater desalination.

“Minister Arkab focused on the importance of the seawater desalination program, which constitutes a strategic option in the short and medium-terming with the participation of Japanese companies”, the statement added.



“Accordingly, it was agreed to organize meetings, via video conference between the ministry and the Japanese companies.”

