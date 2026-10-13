Algeria To Begin Soon Exporting 250 Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles To Italy

The Algerian Company of Electrical and Gas Industries “SAIEG”, a subsidiary of the Sonelgaz group, will soon export 250 electric car charging stations to Italy, according to what Algerian TV reported from the company’s CEO, Mr. Youcef Defdaf.

Mr. Defdaf pointed out, on the sidelines of the opening of the second edition of the International Exhibition of Electricity and Renewable Energies “SEER 2024”, on Tuesday, October 13, that the company will export “at the end of this October or the beginning of November” 250 charging stations for electric vehicles to Italy, as part of signed contracts including the export of 450 charging stations, 200 of which were recently exported to Portugal.

Mr. Defdaf added that there are several other export contracts concerning gas turbine blades, as well as a contract, with an American company to export 50 sets of electrical equipment over 5 years at a rate of 10 sets per year.