Algeria: “Unemployment Allowance For Half A Million Job Seekers, Starting From Monday, March 28th

The Director General of the National Employment Agency (ANEM), Abdelkader Djaber said on Wednesday in Algiers that more than 500,000 first-time job seekers, including 63% of women, have been concerned so far by the unemployment allowance which will be paid as from March 28th 2022.

In a statement to the press, Mr. Djaber said that the number of first-time job seekers, concerned by this unemployment allowance, had reached 580,000 people, 63% of whom are women, noting that 38% are university graduates, more than 19% of these first-time applicants are graduates of vocational training and 43% represent other categories.

The same official indicated that the unemployment benefit would allow first-time jobseekers to obtain the “Chifa” card and thus benefit from certain social security benefits.

He also stressed that the number of job seekers who have pre-registered via the platform (Minha) since 25 February was estimated at “1,080,000 people, 92% of whom have obtained their appointment to go to local employment structures”.

Moreover, Mr Djaber reported “the recent signing of an agreement between ANEM and Algeria Post, which allowed the opening of 166,000 postal current accounts (CCP) for job seekers registered at ANEM and who did not have a CCP account, and this, he said, “after having provided a number or a certificate of registration to the services of Algeria Post”, adding that “the operation of opening postal accounts is still ongoing.

ANEM has also recorded “more than 8,000 telephone calls via the toll-free number (30-05), in order to request information on unemployment benefits,” he added.

The DG of ANEM has also affirmed that “the unemployment benefit will be received by the beneficiary until he/she obtains a job”, announcing the implementation of an “individual support” program for the benefit of first-time jobseekers receiving unemployment benefit, in order to help them develop their know-how and to ensure an “accurate” orientation on the basis of their qualifications towards the available job offers, with the aim of facilitating their professional integration.

Concerning the job seekers concerned by the unemployment allowance and who do not have professional qualifications, Mr Djaber specified that measures had been taken, in coordination with the vocational training sector, in order to train them for a given period, so that they acquire know-how which will enable them to benefit from a job position.