Algeria Wants to Mobilize Solidarity With Palestine and Western Sahara

Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui renewed, on Monday, the call of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to all free people in the world, people of good conscience, legal experts, organizations and human rights bodies to file a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court and international human rights organizations against the Zionist entity because of the crimes it commits against the Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip.

PM Larbaoui reiterated, in a speech during his supervision of the opening of the African Judicial Dialogue organized by the African Court for Human and Peoples’ Rights, held in Algiers’ International Conference Center “Abdellatif Rahal”, the call of “the international community to assume its responsibilities to ensure international protection for the brotherly Palestinian people and to end decades of impunity for crimes committed against Palestinians.”

The Prime Minister explained that the international community system “stands incapable of enforcing respect for human rights that are being violated as a result of the genocidal war” waged by the Zionist occupation against the brotherly Palestinian people, considering that with every bombing directed by the Zionist occupation army of the Gaza Strip, “the values and principles of international humanitarian law fall”.

In the same context, he added that “the suffering of the Sahrawi people, who for nearly fifty years have been deprived of their legitimate right to self-determination, even though this inalienable right has been unanimously recognized by the international community through UN resolutions, and has found its way to realization and formed a just and historic solution for many African countries to gain their independence and enjoy their freedom.”

In this regard, he stressed that this situation “requires continued work and redoubled efforts to mobilize international solidarity to activate all mechanisms necessary to ensure respect and implementation of relevant international legitimacy resolutions, in addition to implementing the rules of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.”

In another context, the Prime Minister stressed that the vision of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, focuses on giving priority to the development dimension as a fundamental axis within any plan aimed at consolidating the features of peace and stability in Africa.

PM Larbaoui, in his capacity as a representative of the President of the Republic, explained that the vision of the President of the Republic “enshrined the right to development as an inalienable human right and that there is no separation between civil and political rights and economic, social and cultural rights, and that fulfilling them guarantees the enjoyment of those civil and political rights.”

He added that this was “confirmed by the initiative of the President of the Republic to propose the idea of holding an international conference on development in the Sahel under the supervision of the United Nations and the African Union to mobilize the efforts and funds necessary to implement integrated development programs and raise hope for a better tomorrow for the peoples of the region, in addition to his decision to allocate an amount of one billion dollars to finance development projects in the African continent through the Algerian Agency for International Cooperation for Solidarity and Development, including several sectors such as infrastructure, health, water, education, and other essential needs of the population.”

The Prime Minister also confirmed in this regard that “enshrining the right to development is closely linked to addressing the deteriorating conditions in many regions of our continent, especially the Sahel region,” which Algeria has always adopted – as he said – “in its comprehensive approach to contribute to addressing the multiple crises in this region by giving priority to political and diplomatic solutions and supporting development efforts.”

Larbaoui highlighted the major aspects of the constitutional and legislative reforms launched by the President of the Republic, more than three years ago, who made consecrating the state of right and law one of its pillars.

The Prime Minister spoke about “the important measures to strengthen the guarantees related to respect for human and peoples’ rights included in the Algerian Constitution, which was initiated by the President of the Republic in 2020”.

He mentioned in particular “what is related to consecrating the principle of legal security, generalizing the principle of two-level litigation, and expanding the scope of unconstitutionality to include the field of regulation, which allowed for a comprehensive reform of the legislative and institutional system concerned with human rights and directing it completely towards contributing to achieving comprehensive development with the citizen as its centre and goal”.

“This path required paying special attention to the comprehensive reform of justice and strengthening its independence, as it is a fundamental pillar for strengthening the path of national construction towards judicial governance and giving a human character to judicial work, especially by introducing a profound reform to the Supreme Judicial Council that allowed for the consecration of its complete independence and the actual embodiment of its exclusive jurisdiction in the field of managing the professional lives of judges, this workshop is expected to culminate in the issuance of the new basic law for the judicial authorities, which will enhance the independence of the judge, protect him from any external influence, and ensure the improvement of his professional and social status.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted “the efforts made in the field of training judges, enhancing their knowledge and professional gains, and developing the capabilities of various agents charged with enforcing the law, with a special focus on raising the level of awareness among various stakeholders in judicial activity on issues related to the protection of human rights”.