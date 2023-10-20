Algeria Will Not Participate in the Cairo Peace Summit

Arab countries, including Algeria, had reservations about participating in what was called the “Egypt Peace Summit”, which is being held in Cairo to devote efforts to decrease the escalation in Gaza and the Palestinian territories, in light of the barbaric and brutal zionist aggression against civilians in Gaza.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received an invitation from his counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, to participate in the summit scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Cairo, to discuss wars and the future of the Palestinian cause. However, based on reliable sources, Algeria decided not to participate in this summit.

The same sources did not indicate the reasons behind Algeria’s decision to refuse participation in this summit. Still, observers link this position to what was reported about the participation of a delegation from the Zionist entity, which continues to commit brutal massacres without interruption against the children, women, and elderly of the besieged Gaza Strip, where they are deprived of water, medicine, food and electricity, by decision of the brutal occupation authorities in front of the whole world.

Algeria is not the only country that announced a boycott of this summit. Rather, this position is shared by some Arab countries, including the eastern neighbour, Tunisia, according to what was reported by the Tunisian Radio “Mosaique” website, which said that “Tunisia will not participate in the Cairo Peace Summit that it will host in Egypt (New Administrative Capital)”.

The Cairo Peace Summit is studying ways to cease fire, attack the residents of Gaza, the issue of prisoners, deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, and revive the peace process based on the two-state solution and the 1967 borders. What is striking about this summit is that it comes at a time when the Zionist occupation army is throwing thousands of tons of bombs and rockets to kill the innocent and defenceless people in Gaza, especially after the horrific massacre committed by the occupation army against kids, women and patients in the Al-Ahli Mamadani Arab Hospital in Gaza last Wednesday, which left more than a thousand victims between dead and wounded.

It is known that Algeria does not participate in meetings in which the Zionist entity is a party, especially when it comes to the Palestinian issue, which contributes to understanding the background of this decision, let alone in light of the crimes that have been taking place in the Gaza Strip for two weeks at the hands of the criminals of an entity whose leaders are daily bragging about their brutality and their indifference to the lives of innocents infants and the pleas of the peoples in the world who are shocked by the horror of daily Zionist crimes.

It seems that Algeria is not comfortable with the positions of some Arab and non-Arab countries that announced participation in this summit, which were and still are below the level of what was expected of them, with their calls to “stop the violence” in a situation that has equated, cruelly and unacceptably, between the victim and the executioner, which encouraged the usurping entity to continue its crimes.

Algeria is also waiting, in the opinion of many observers, for sister Egypt, along with the Arab and Islamic countries, to provide material and moral support that will help the Palestinian resistance confront the crimes of the usurping entity, which exceeded in their brutality the crimes of Nazism more than half a century ago.

According to media reports, 18 countries are participating in this summit, such as Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Iraq, Mauritania, the Kingdom of Morocco, Bahrain, the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, Germany and France, along with a delegation from the Zionist entity, another from the United States of America, and representatives of Russia and China, in addition to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who is visiting the Middle East, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.