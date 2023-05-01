Algeria Withdraws From the IPU’s Presidency Group

Algeria decided to withdraw from the presidency of the high-level advisory group on counter-terrorism and violent extremism of the International-Parliamentary Union, due to the membership of a representative from the state of the Israeli entity in this commission, which is contrary to the principles of Algeria.

A statement by the National People’s Assembly, on Sunday, said that during the work of the 146th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and its accompanying meetings, held in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, during the period from 11 to 15 March 2023, which included the election of Algeria represented by Mr Mounder Bouden, Deputy Speaker of the National People’s Assembly, Chairman of the High-Level Advisory Group for Counter Terrorism and Violent Extremism of the Federation (HLAG) on March 13, 2023, thanks to some brotherly and friendly countries in the group, which supported Algeria’s candidacy due to their expertise and experience in this field.

After Algeria received this honour on March 15, 2023, new members of the aforementioned body were approved by the general assembly, representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, Mexico, Iran, India, Sweden and the Israeli entity.

As a result of this development, and after extensive consultation in line with Algeria’s firm positions on just causes in the world, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, the National People’s Assembly decided to withdraw from the presidency of the high-level advisory group to countering terrorism and violent extremism, which has not yet healed and chooses only to maintain membership in it.

Currently, the IPU’s presidency of the high-level advisory group on countering terrorism and violent extremism is chaired by the vice-chairperson Ms A.Vadai from Hungary.