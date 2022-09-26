“Algeria Won’t Let Us Down, It’s Our Remaining Bond”, Palestinian Politician Says

Leader of the National Rally of Independents and chairman of the Goodwill Commission to End the Division, the Palestinian Munib Al-Masry, said that the Palestinians are confident that Algeria will not fail them in its efforts for reconciliation, because it has no interest except to restore the Palestinian national project.



Munib al-Masri wrote an article on the Palestinian “Youth Radio” website under the title “Our Great Hope in Algeria”, stating: “Since sisterly Algeria announced its intention to work to end the hateful Palestinian division. For that, it began with practical steps and diligent work”.



“We say that Algeria opened to us the energy of relief and revived and strengthened our hope that this file will end, because it has no interest but to restore the Palestinian national project, so we consider that Algeria is the mother of the beginnings and the incubator of the contemporary Palestinian revolution even before its actual launch”, he added.



“While we place all our trust in the state of Algeria, we are sure that it will not fail the Palestinian people, and it will continue to work tirelessly to reach the ultimate goal of uniting the Palestinian people, and we all stand behind it and with it for that”.



“The efforts of sisterly Algeria are a new and important glimmer of hope that must be successful to stop the bad situation we are living in. We want to end the division, so that we can devote ourselves to fighting the occupation, leading to freedom and independence, and recognizing the two-state solution, as an interim and internationally accepted solution”, he explained.



According to the Palestinian politician: “The factions expressed their high thanks to the leadership and people of Algeria for this blessed initiative and all honourable struggle positions towards Palestine, the land, the people and the cause. We consider the Algerian initiative a golden opportunity to end the division, as the commitment to it is a duty, and thwarting it is considered treachery and a national crime”.



“We all hope that Algeria will be the end of the Palestinian tragedy and that it will present a proposal to end the division based on full political partnership, restore the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which constitutes the collective identity of all Palestinians, and that with its help and support we will reach safety”.

