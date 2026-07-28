Algerian Air Conditioners Surge with 250,000 European Orders, shipped in 48 Hours

Algeria’s non-hydrocarbon exports received a fresh boost on Tuesday with the launch of three major export operations from the province of Bordj Bou Arreridj, eastern Algiers, to European and North African markets.

The shipments included the first export of portable air conditioners manufactured by Condor to Spain, as well as a consignment of fixed split-system air conditioners destined for Tunisia, comprising 46 containers. A first shipment of Midea refrigerators and freezers, produced by the Arcodym Group, also got underway, bound for the Tunisian and Libyan markets.

The operations underscore the growing presence of Algerian home appliances in international markets and highlight the expanding reach of the country’s domestic manufacturing sector.

The launch was overseen by Foreign Trade and Export Promotion Minister Kamel Rezig during a working visit to Bordj Bou Arreridj, alongside the province’s governor and local authorities.

The minister officially inaugurated Algeria’s first export operation of portable air conditioners to Europe, specifically Spain, following an initial commercial order from major European purchasing centers for this category of appliances.

During the same visit, Rezig also oversaw the shipment of fixed split-system air conditioners to Tunisia, as part of a 46-container consignment. During the second leg of his visit, he gave the go-ahead for the shipment of Midea refrigerators and freezers, manufactured by the Arcodym Group, to the Tunisian and Libyan markets.

According to Rezig, the export drive reflects the results of the economic policy pursued by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which focuses on supporting domestic production, encouraging industrial investment and assisting exporters. He said the policy is beginning to deliver tangible results, as Algerian products gain an increasingly visible foothold in foreign markets.

The minister revealed that major European purchasing centers are now sourcing Algerian products, a development he said reflects growing confidence in the capabilities of the country’s industrial companies.

He added that export orders for Condor’s portable air conditioners have so far exceeded 250,000 units, highlighting the scale of the opportunities available to Algerian manufacturers in the European market.

“This is not simply the export of an industrial product,” Rezig said in substance, stressing that the operation sends a broader message: Algerian industry is now capable of entering some of the world’s most competitive markets. Algerian products, he noted, have demonstrated compliance with European standards in terms of quality, safety and performance.

The minister also highlighted Algeria’s geographical proximity to Europe as a major competitive advantage. Maritime shipments can reach European destinations in just 48 hours, compared with the considerably longer transit times associated with imports from Asian markets.

This proximity gives Algerian manufacturers an edge in terms of faster delivery, lower transportation costs and greater flexibility in responding to customer demand.

Turning to the export of refrigerators and freezers, Rezig said the operation demonstrated the qualitative progress achieved by Algeria’s home-appliance industry. The sector, he noted, has developed the capacity to manufacture equipment that meets international standards of quality and competitiveness, positioning Algerian companies to enter new foreign markets and strengthen the presence of locally made products across regional and international markets.

The minister reaffirmed that the Foreign Trade sector would continue working to expand the international presence of Algerian products, with a particular focus on higher-value-added goods.

The strategy forms part of the government’s broader effort, under President Tebboune’s directives, to increase non-hydrocarbon exports, diversify the national economy and strengthen the position of “Made in Algeria” in global markets.