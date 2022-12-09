Algerian Airlines: 50 Flights to Transport Algerian Pilgrims to Holy Places

Algerian Airlines announced the launch of a particular program for trips that include more than 50 flights to transport Algerian pilgrims to the Holy places in Saudi Arabia during December, in the wake of the protests raised by tourism and travel agencies that criticized what it described as “the unjustified suspension of flights that caused the season to stagnate.”

According to the Algerian Airlines’ program, which was reviewed by Echorouk, it is expected that the Umrah trips will witness a breakthrough, beginning this month, after they were limited to a specific number that does not reflect the growing demand for direct Umrah flights from Algeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tourism and travel agencies considered that the new program, which included more than 50 trips during December, would solve the problem of flights that threaten the season, especially in light of the increasing demand for direct flights, as many Algerians refuse trips to Istanbul and Tunisia.

According to the same source, the ticket price between Algeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia amounted to dzd 120.000, which is a large amount compared to the prices that were offered before, and despite this, Umrah at this time of the year witnesses an unprecedented turnout, especially since it has known in the past years a stagnation due to the Covid19 repercussions.

Although the agencies were well advised of the new program, they expressed fears about the short period included in the date of reservation, payment and travel, which will take place in a record circumstance, which leads to the risk of cancelling flights at the last moment due to the plane not being full, which may incur heavy losses to tourism dealers and season fail.

The program for the end of 2022 will not include any special measures to guarantee no covid19 infection among pilgrims, except for those related to vaccinations to protect the from seasonal flu.

According to what the agencies indicated, the bookings for this December witnessed an increase compared to the previous period, due to the high demand for the end of the Umrah season, which coincided with the winter holidays.

For reference, the issue of reducing direct Umrah flights was the subject of accountability by MPs to the Minister of Transport and Algerian Airlines’ officials, as they demanded the need to find a solution, especially since the indirect costs of Umrah are expensive for Algerians and at the same time exhausting. This issue seems to have been heard before the company’s officials who held a meeting this weekend with representatives of tourism and travel agencies to discuss this issue and find quick solutions to contain it.

