Algerian Associations in Spain Denounce the Provocations of the Moroccan Regime

The Algerian associations residing in Spain denied the serious accusations that circles close to the Makhzen regime stand behind.

Makhzen regime’s circles spread fake news that Algerian associations promote a picture that showed the Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, in a disgraceful situation with the outgoing Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, during the electoral campaign for the Spanish legislative elections that took place last Sunday.

The Algerian associations rejected the Moroccan accusations, which said that they “offend our country, which is a red line”. The statement was based on the categorical denial of the leader of the Spanish political party, who hung the infringing image on a Spanish building, of the existence of any Algerian funding, considering what was issued by the circles of the Moroccan Makhzen as merely arbitrary and unfounded accusations.

The Algerian associations in Spain strongly denounced this “alleged accusation, putting the Spanish public opinion in the picture so that it would realize the fallacies and machinations of the Makhzen’s actions, which have always sowed doubts to strike fraternal relations linking our country Algeria with the Spanish kingdom since ages, which made our Algerian community feel great resentment towards these alleged charges and immoral acts and which transcended all political dimensions to reach clear agendas and its destinations are known to everyone in Spain.