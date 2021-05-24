Algerian Authorities Announce Procedures For Reopening Air Travel On June

On Monday, the Algerian government officially unveiled the procedures related to reopening the airports, starting from June 1, with several international flights to various capitals, following a health protocol drawn up by the scientific committee.

The Government’s Statement On The Opening Of Air Travel

“It was in implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, that following consultations with the Scientific Committee to follow up the development of the Coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic, and the health authority, the Prime Minister, Mr Abdelaziz Djerad, made arrangements regarding implementation of the decision to partially open the air borders”.

“These measures are part of preserving the health of citizens and protecting them from any risk of the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and supported by the endeavour based on caution, gradualness and flexibility. These measures aim to define the necessary operational modalities to apply the decision of the partial reopening of air borders that will enter into force on June 1, 2021.”

These measures, which will remain adaptable to the evolution of the epidemiological situation, are as follows:

1. Concerning the number of flights:

Three (03) weekly flights to and from France will be guaranteed by Air Algérie:

Paris: 2 flights (02)

Marseille: one trip (01)

Air Algérie will guarantee a (01) weekly flight to and from each of the following countries:

– Turkey (Istanbul)

– Spain (Barcelona)

-Tunisia (Tunis)

2. Concerning airports in Algeria: In the first stage, Algiers, Oran and Constantine airports are authorized only to receive passengers upon arrival or departure to the aforementioned destinations.

3. Concerning the conditions of boarding for passengers heading to Algeria:

– The traveller must obtain a negative RT-PCR test dated less than 36 hours before the date of travel.

– Possess a valid travel ticket and fill in the health form with the required information.

– Prepaying the costs related to the compulsory quarantine that every traveller must undergo upon arrival on the national territory, and the costs of testing for the detection of the “Covid-19” virus, decided by the health authorities.

It should be clarified that the costs of accommodation at the level of the quarantine sites are the sole responsibility of the traveller. These requirements must be met before boarding the plane.

4. Concerning the health conditions applied upon arrival (in Algeria):

– Submission of RT-PCR test dating back less than 36 hours.

– The traveller must be subjected to a compulsory quarantine for a period of five (5) days in one of the hotels leveraged for this purpose, with constant medical supervision.

-Application of the test to detect the “Covid-19” virus, at the end of the quarantine.

The quarantine is removed on the fifth day after a negative test to detect the “Covid-19” virus, and in the case of a positive result, the quarantine is renewed for an additional five (5) days.

5. Concerning quarantine conditions: A list of hotels in which all the conditions required for quarantine will be met have been jointly defined, between the interior, tourism and health sectors.

6. Concerning the way to leave the national territory, travellers remain subject only to the conditions decided by the authorities of the receiving countries regarding their entry into their territory.

7. In the field of information and communication, an extensive media campaign is carried out as soon as the air borders are opened to facilitate movement.

Finally, Air Algérie is mandated to publish, through its website, all supplementary information and clarifications necessary to implement the established arrangements.