Algerian-Chinese Alignment Against Spanish Government’s Decision

The visit that led the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, to the People’s Republic of China, culminated in Beijing’s response to Algerian concerns, who was present at the table with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Lamamra’s visit to the Asian giant carried geostrategic messages to many parties, including one addressed to the Spanish authorities, which last Friday recorded one of the biggest “unexpected upturns” regarding its traditional position marked by positive neutrality in the Western Sahara issue, according to a previous statement by the Algerian Foreign Ministry.

In a telegram reported by China News Network, Wang Yi said: “During his talks with Lamamra, who is on a visit to China, except for some countries that are preoccupied with geographical games, there are many countries that have a long history and support peace and justice, such as China and Algeria”.

Although the Chinese official did not name the target party with this transcontinental message, however, those who follow what is happening these days in the far western Mediterranean, understood the message directly, and that it targets what happened at the end of the week between the Spanish and Moroccan capitals.

On this occasion, the head of Chinese diplomacy called on the countries that carry out such practices, but without naming them “to join hands and strengthen unity and coordination to advance the process of democracy in international relations”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra valued the Chinese official’s statement and his country’s position on what is happening in eastern Europe, saying, “Algeria appreciates China’s position on the Ukrainian crisis, and believes that China’s approach, which supports international fairness and justice and looks forward to promoting peace, stability and security, is a correct and promising approach” .

The Spanish newspaper “El Mundo” did not let this phrase pass without stopping its writers, and It read in what the Chinese Foreign Minister said, a letter from Beijing to Madrid because of the sudden change that occurred in its position on the Western Sahara issue, it titled an article: “China supports Algeria and accuses Sanchez (Prime Minister of Spain) of playing strategy games in Western Sahara.

Commenting on the statement of the Chinese foreign minister, the Spanish newspaper, which strongly opposed the actions of Pedro Sanchez’s government, wrote: “According to the Chinese reading of the meeting (with his Algerian counterpart), Wang threw an arrow at the Pedro Sanchez government, saying that unlike some countries concerned with geographical games, China and Algeria have a long history of supporting peace and justice in the world”.

The Spanish El Mundo described what was issued by the Chinese official as siding with Algeria, which is one of the traditional partners of the Chinese giant in its dispute with Madrid, and also linked this position to the announcement by Foreign Minister Lamamra that his country would be part of the new Silk Road, which is the cornerstone of the Chinese president’s foreign policy namely Xi Jinping, to whom he has committed at least one trillion dollars in investments, infrastructure and communications around the world.

The West, led by the United States of America, is seeking to pressure the countries that do not adopt the Western position on the war between Russia and Ukraine, in order to get them to change their position and respond to the sanctions imposed on Moscow. Thus, responding to sanctions imposed unilaterally and outside the frameworks of international law.