Algerian Circles Complicit In Obliterating Horrendous Crimes Of Colonialism!

A dispute raged between an Algerian association and a French one, both of whom are active in the fight against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, but they differ on a sensitive point, which is that the Algerian association is struggling to demand that France assume its responsibility in compensating the victims and cleaning up the lands where the occupation army conducted the nuclear explosions in the south of the country.

The French Association is striving to close this sensitive file.

The official spokesman for the Algerian association “ICAN Algeria”, lawyer Mechri Bashir, was a guest of “Echorouk” for this case, and he was keen to bring this dispute to the cognizance of the large public. He said: “We are an Algerian association working to expose and denounce the nuclear crimes committed by France in Algeria (the Sahara), as well as to defend the victims of these heinous crimes, which were 17 crimes from February 13, 1960, to February 16, 1966”.

Jurist Mechri rejected any guardianship of the “ICAN France” association of the World Organization for Action to Limit the Spread of Nuclear Weapons “ICAN Global”, which claims to monopolize the representation of the world organization in Algeria, and said: “We are an independent association, we have a website, whose name is it.” ICANALGERIE” and it is distinguished by the difference of its name from “ICANFRANCE” and we have no subordination relationship with it,” accusing Algerian parties of working for the French association.

Mechri added, explaining: “The difference between “ICANN Algeria” and “ICAN France” is essential, that the Algerian Association insists on criminalizing French nuclear explosions in southern Algeria and demands compensation, while the French Association is working to close this file because of its condemnation. of the French state, even if they agree on one aspect, which is the fight against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

According to the lawyer and university professor, the Algerian circles that support the French Association are involved with it in working to end the file of French nuclear crimes in southern Algeria, which France has recognized by enacting the Moran law to compensate for those crimes, but it is (Paris), which refuses, as he said, to assume its responsibility for cleaning up the lands where the nuclear explosions were conducted, and compensating the victims and ensuring their treatment.

The official spokesperson for ICAN Algeria clarified that “France refuses to assume its responsibility for the horrendous crimes it committed in Algeria during the abhorrent period of occupation, against humans, animals and nature. The international courts from which we will demand compensation for the victims of their crimes are on the agenda, and we said we will oblige them to provide topographic maps of the crimes they committed in the tunnels and underground”.

In light of ICAN France’s efforts to cover up Paris’ nuclear crimes in Algeria, the association’s spokesperson says: “We call on the International Organization for Nuclear Disarmament “ICANW” to assist the Algerian Association in defending the victims of the nuclear crimes Colonial France committed in Algeria, and to support our demands as they are being filed alongside us against France before the International Criminal Court”.

Mechri doubted that the International Organization for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons “ICANW” was aware of the pressure exerted by its branch in Paris on the Algerian Assembly, and its efforts to cover up France’s vile crimes. He also called on the Algerian circles that support the French Assembly, to review their position and choose between being with the legitimate demands of the Algerian people and its state, represented in France’s compensation for the victims of nuclear tests in the south of the country, or standing by the French association whose membership in this international organization is a vehicle and a tool, he said, to cover up the abominable crimes of the brutal French occupation.