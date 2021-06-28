Algerian Community Forum In Turkey Denounces Air Algérie’s Service In Istanbul

The Algerian Community Forum in Turkey denounced Air Algérie’s office In Istanbul which sells tickets without prior announcement, describing this as manipulation and providing conflicting information that confused those wishing to return to Algeria.

The Forum of the Algerian community in Turkey revealed, on Monday, in a statement that it was surprised by the start of the ticket sales process at Air Algérie’s Istanbul office in an ambiguous and unorganized manner that increased the tension of the community.

In its statement, the Forum denounced the resumption of ticket sales without any official announcement by Air Algérie.

It also condemned “the issue of ticket tampering and the failure to enlighten the community with correct official information, especially concerning prices and the issue of compulsory quarantine.”

“How did tickets were sold from Istanbul International Airport last Saturday, while the sale was refused to many Algerians at the Istanbul office level because July flights have not resumed yet?”, the forum asked in its statement.

The Forum of the Algerian community in Turkey asserted that this conflict of information by the Air Algérie office in Istanbul increased the confusion of the community and placed the Istanbul office under suspicion.

It called on Air Algérie to deal with the community with all transparency and take into account the psychological aspect it is going through due to these exceptional circumstances.

The FAC appealed to the President of the Republic to assign the competent authorities to fix this confusion in the information at the level of Air Algérie offices abroad.

The statement also called on Air Algérie to activate online purchases to take into account residents in states far from the Istanbul office.

It renewed a demand to increase the number of flights and to cancel the compulsory quarantine for those who test negative for the PCR test 72 hours before entering Algeria.