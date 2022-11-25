Algerian companies to export facades, doors and windows to African countries

Several Algerian companies specialising in the production of windows and doors according to the latest innovative technologies in this field will start exporting their products that meet international standards to African countries within a year or two, Abdennour Ait Mahdi, the governor of the 4th International Fair of Façades, Windows and Doors said during a press conference, held on Friday in Algiers.

“The Algerian product has become, in recent years, of high quality competing with imported foreign products. Over 100 Algerian brands and 10 foreign companies will present the latest innovative technologies in the production of doors, windows and glass facades, which take into account respecting the environment and energy saving in this field”, he added.

“The fourth edition of the International Fair of Facades, Doors and Windows will be organized from November 30 to next December 3, at the Abdellatif Rahal International Conference Center, which witnessed this year an increase in the number of participants as well as in the exhibition space allocated to it”, indicating that this event aims to promote activities related to doors, windows and glass facades and to bring modern, economical and automatic international technology, in addition to informing professionals and private individuals about the importance and how to save energy, as well as encouraging investment, creating new job opportunities and presenting modern equipment and technologies used in this field.

On the sidelines of the fair, scientific lectures and workshops will be organized by Algerian experts and international companies to establish a professional culture in the installation of products, as a space has been allocated – according to the speaker – to explain and clarify the importance and how to install windows and doors correctly.

This event is dedicated to bringing visitors together with exhibitors of the facades, windows and doors industry

For its fourth edition; scheduled from November 30 to December 3, 2022, at the ICC of Algiers, the fair will bring together more than 100 national and international brands and companies and is expected to welcome more than 6000 visitors.



Hundreds of products and the most innovative solutions will be exhibited on more than 8000m². More than fifteen Conferences and Workshops will be organized and led by experts during SIFFP 2022.

SIFFP International Fair Algiers also includes companies presenting pergola systems, tents and more. It will be an efficient exhibition to visit for promotors, architects, as well as construction companies. The exhibition will be held at the state-of-the-art exhibition building in Algiers, at the CIC.



Visitors like carpenters and construction professionals are invited to discover the best products and the most innovative solutions that meet all market needs during the four days exhibition.

