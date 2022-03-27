Algerian Diplomacy’s Pillars to End the Libyan Crisis

Algeria is keen on the importance of achieving national reconciliation in Libya in a way that guarantees the end of differences, opening a new page for reunification and moving away from the logic of the winner and the loser, Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said in his intervention during his participation in the Doha Forum o, “Building Stability in Libya”.

Lamamra highlighted the four points and emphasized that they remain at the core of Algeria’s interests and approach to the crisis in Libya, especially given what is dictated by the requirements of the current stage.

In the first point, the Algerian diplomacy official referred to the election and explained; “It should not turn into an end in itself. The goal remains more comprehensive, and the electoral campaign, as important as it is in solving the problem of legitimacy, depends on the progress made in the remaining tracks, all of which are supposed to work in a harmonious and complementary manner to achieve the ultimate goal of ending the crisis. From this perspective, we believe that it is necessary to pay the same amount of attention to the political and security tracks, given that they are closely interrelated and affected by each other”.

Lamamra spoke about the second pillar, which relates to the importance of maintaining and consolidating the ceasefire; “It is certain that the ceasefire agreement is the most important gain achieved during the past two years, and therefore, taking into account the existing fears of a return to armed confrontations, efforts must be redoubled to preserve this agreement and its consolidation by activating all its pillars, including the deployment of international and local monitors, the withdrawal of foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries and respect for the arms embargo to Libya as well”.

On the other point, Lamamra presented the multiplicity of paths and warned of “the need to avoid multiplicity and conflicting paths. It is also very important, especially at the current stage, to avoid the multiplicity of tracks and initiatives that would weaken the pivotal role of the United Nations”.

“We confirm our opposition to what has become known as the paths – political tourism – through which its promoters are trying to search for a fictitious regional role at the expense of the main interests of the brotherly Libyan people”, he added.

Lamamra’s last stop was national reconciliation and its importance; “Based on its own experience, Algeria confirms the importance of achieving national reconciliation in Libya in a way that ensures turning the page on differences, reunification and moving away from the logic of the winner and the loser”.

“Algeria renews its readiness to share its successful experience in this field and accompany the Libyan brothers towards the realization of this important project, in cooperation and coordination with the high-level committee of the African Union that has been entrusted with this file”.