Algerian-European Meeting Canceled Due To Position On Palestinian Resistance

Algeria has decided to postpone the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee with the European Union, which was scheduled to take place on November 9 in the Belgian capital, Brussels, in protest against a regulation issued by the European Parliament on October 19, which classified the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The head of the Joint Parliamentary Committee Algeria-European Union, Sayed Ahmed Tamamri, said in a statement to “Echorouk” that he canceled his trip to Brussels to participate in the second session of the parliamentary committee and the European Union, scheduled to be organized on November 9, which was postponed to a later date at the request of Algeria, which protested – according to him – what he described as the double standards policy adopted by this European body in dealing with the Palestinian file and the wanton Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip, which has entered its fourth week.

Tamamri stressed that Algeria strongly rejects the double standards adopted by this body, which are out of touch with reality, especially as the Zionist entity continues its aggression against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip, ignoring international calls for a ceasefire.

The chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee with the European Union considered unacceptable the classification of the Palestinian resistance movement “Hamas” as a terrorist movement in a list issued by this body last October 19, which prompted the committee to put off its meeting with representatives of this body to an unknown date. .

Tamamri said: “Algeria’s positions are clear in this regard, and it considers the defense of the Palestinian cause as an aspect of the fulfillment of its national history and the principles of its liberation revolution,” stressing “the need to lift the unjust siege imposed on Gaza for more than 16 years, while stopping the indiscriminate bombing that has killed thousands of defenseless civilians, including children and women.”

Our interlocutor added: “We, as representatives of the Algerian people, reiterate our support for Algeria’s firm positions on the Palestinian issue, and we strongly condemn the genocide, ethnic cleansing and massacres perpetrated by the Zionist occupation against the brotherly Palestinian people.”

Tamamri reiterated that the consultations of the Algeria-European Union Joint Parliamentary Committee have been frozen for a long time due to the European Commission’s regulation against Algeria, and our country had previously expressed its refusal to interfere in its internal affairs.

The same official stressed that the committee came to “enhance cooperation, strengthen partnership and address many issues related to the economy, trade exchanges, freedom of movement of people and goods, European direct investment in various sectors and support programs for the European Union, especially in the field of human development”.