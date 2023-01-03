Algerian Farmers To Import Used Agricultural Equipment -7 Years Old 

The regulatory texts framing the process of importing used agricultural equipment will be issued before the end of the current January, so that farmers can start importing used tractors and machines, knowing that a number of those concerned, as soon as the Finance Law of 2023 was issued in the Official Gazette, submitted requests to suppliers in France, Italy, Germany and China to import this equipment, which are the countries that guarantee the best quality and price, according to the General Union of Algerian Farmers.

Sources familiar with the file confirm that the process of importing used tractors and agricultural equipment, codified through the Finance Law of 2023, will be followed during the current January by a regulatory text that frames the import process, determines how to match the equipment, and monitors its quality and compliance with standards, to prevent the leakage of scrap equipment to the Algerian market, or defrauding farmers who aim through this process to reduce costs and not bear new financial burdens.



The regulatory text, which is almost ready, aims to define the content of the e quipment import file and the terms of the process, bearing in mind that the government had licensed the import of production chains less than 5 years old and used agricultural equipment -7year old instead of -5year old, based on proposals of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National People’s Assembly, which justified this decision by the fact that “this equipment operates on a clock system, and therefore it cannot be said that it is old or invalid.”

The Secretary-General of the General Union of Algerian Farmers, Abdellatif Dilmi, confirmed in a statement to Echorouk that farmers have begun to submit requests to import used tractors and agricultural equipment -7 years old, as European countries were their first destination, and the matter is primarily related to France and Italy, in addition to Britain, Germany and China as an Asian country, however, the process of entry and customs of this equipment will not take place at the port level until after the issuance of the regulatory text framing the process.



As for the content of the file that the farmer will submit and how to pay, the process will be determined according to the decree in preparation, and it will be similar to the normal import process, with more precise monitoring of the quality of the equipment, so that the farmer will not be deceived by the supplier or exporter abroad, and the prices will be low by a large percentage compared to the new equipment that is witnessing a rise in global markets, such a measure will also affect the reduction of the cost of land service, and thus ensure the abundance of agricultural products in larger quantities and at a lower price during the current year.

