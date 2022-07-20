Algerian Firefighting Trucks Arrive In Tunisia To Help Put Out Forest Fires

Algeria sent to Tunisia, two helicopters belonging to the Air Force, and 20 fire trucks belonging to the Civil Protection, to help the neighboring country in the operations of extinguishing the fires raging in several regions of the country.

A statement from the Presidency of the Republic said late Tuesday:

“Following a request from the sisterly Republic of Tunisia, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, ordered the immediate dispatch of two large helicopters belonging to the Air Force, and 20 trucks of civil protection of a large type, to Tunisia, to help our Tunisian brothers put out fires in the forests.”

Algerian supplies arrived in Tunisia, within hours, after the presidential order was issued.