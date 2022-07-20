Algerian FM Praises The 2022 U.S. Report On Trafficking In Persons

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramadan Lamamra, expressed his satisfaction with the U.S. Department of State’s 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

The US report categorizes Algeria on the “TIER 2 Watch List”, which the Algerian Foreign Ministry considered “a recognition of the efforts made by Algeria for several years in confronting this crime.”



“Indeed, Algeria has ratified all international conventions in the field of Combating Trafficking in Persons,” the statement said.



In addition, the National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons, which was established in 2016, adopted its action plan for 2022-2024. It includes several activities in the fields of prevention, prosecution, protection of victims, and the development of international partnerships in the fight against this crime.



“A bill to prevent and combat trafficking in persons is also being finalized within the framework of national policy and strategies to prevent and combat organized crime and promote human rights”, the Foreign Ministry’s statement added.

“The 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report assesses how 188 countries and territories, including the United States, are performing in terms of preventing trafficking, protecting victims, and prosecuting traffickers. That makes this one of the most comprehensive sources of information anywhere on anti-trafficking efforts by governments – what works, what doesn’t, and how we can continue to do better”, Secretary Antony J. Blinken said At the 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report Launch Ceremony, as published by the U.S. State of Department’s website.

