Algerian Foreign Ministry Refutes Fake News About Mali on Social Media

The General Directorate of Communication, Information and Documentation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted, here on Saturday, the news circulating on social media regarding Mali attributed to the Ministry through a fake statement.

The Algerian News Agency quoted the statement of the General Directorate of Communication, Information and Documentation, which said: “The news circulating about Mali and attributed, today, through the social media networks, which posted a fake statement in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad. We confirm that it is false news, baseless and nothing more than a manipulation.”

The same source added, “This refutation came to denounce this transgression and to inform public opinion that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad never communicates via Facebook or any other social media when performing its media mission.”

Previously in October, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted what was stated in a forged document attributed to it regarding the situation in Mali.