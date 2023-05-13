Algerian-French Relations Face A New Hurdle

The support of some MEPs belonging to the “Renaissanse” (Ennahda) party, or the former “France on the Move” party, in last Thursday’s vote on the European Parliament’s resolution on Algeria has raised a number of questions about its impact on Algerian-French relations, which have barely recovered from one of the crises that the Algerian side has brought to its French counterpart.

The “Renaissanse” party is considered the political front of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as he ran on its behalf in the last two presidential elections, in which he won to sit in the Elysee Palace, and under its banner he also won two legislative mandates, which makes the first man in France responsible for the unacceptable European resolution by virtue of his political paternity of the ruling party.

The parliamentary group of the French President’s party, “Renaissanse”, consists of 23 MEPs who, in addition to the deputies of his party, include some small political parties such as “Laram”, “The Radical Movement” and “Agir”. This group of deputies supported the European resolution, which was castigated by official institutions, associations and trade unions.

Among the deputies belonging to Macron’s “France on the Move” party who supported the European Parliament resolution were Valerie Hier, Sandro Gozzi, Sekiral Ilana, Veronique Trey-Lenoir and Stéphane Sigourney, as well as other deputies belonging to the “Renaissanse” group, including Christophe Grundler of the MODEM, Lawrence FarEng of the MODEM, Marie-Pierre-Vedrine of the MODEM, Catherine Chabot also of the MODEM, Fabien Keeler of Agir Party and Dominic Ricky of the Radical Movement.

In addition to other MEPs who are not classified according to their party affiliation but who belong to the “Ronesons” group, reference is made here to MEPs Stephanie Yoon-Courtin, Gilles Pouilly, Bernard Guetta, Pascal Konvan and Jeremy Desarle.

In addition to the vote of the members of the parliamentary group belonging to the party of the French president, the Renaissanse, in the European Parliament, there were the votes of the right-wing MEPs “Le Republican”, led by Eric Ciotti, and of the MEPs of the extreme right-wing party “National Rally”, led by Marine Le Pen. And it was chaired by a Frenchman of Algerian descent, Jordan Bardella, son-in-law of the Le Pen family.

With this vote, the positions of the French president’s party, the “Renaissanse”, became indistinguishable from those of the right-wing and far-right parties with regard to the European Parliament regulation, which caused official and popular anger in Algeria, at a time when Algerian-French relations were beginning to recover.

And if this position on Algeria on the part of French right-wing and far-right MPs was to be expected, given their past record on Algerian interests, what was not expected was that of the MPs from the French president’s party, the Renaissanse, which was unexpected, at least in view of the momentum that relations between Algeria and Paris have begun to take in recent months.

This development comes at a time when preparations are in full swing for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s state visit to France, at the invitation of his French counterpart, who had visited Algeria last August, confirming the improvement in bilateral relations.

The position of the French president in the European Parliament, which is considered a blatant interference in the internal affairs of the country, raises a number of questions about the seriousness of the Emmanuel Macron camp in establishing friendly relations based on parity with Algeria, especially after the recent crisis between the two countries due to the involvement of French services in the smuggling of an Algerian national wanted by the justice system to France. This last serious incident was considered the latest provocation that could lead to the collapse of bilateral relations, as the APS cable stated at the time.