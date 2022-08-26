Algerian-French Relations: Macron’s Opinion About The Visa File

The visa file is a sensitive issue that may lead to a misunderstanding if not dealt with sensitivity and caution, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday after he visited the “Saint-Eugene” cemetery in the Algiers Bologhine neighbourhood.



“We have a common will, and the first thing is to find a policy that will allow combating illegal immigration between the two shores”, Macron added.



“There are families that share the two shores and are subject to restrictions; therefore, joint decisions must be taken in this regard” .

Macron explained that he lengthy discussed this file with President Tebboune, asserting that policies must be taken to confront illegal immigration and to develop an approach to selective immigration.



“We will work for the chosen immigration about athletes, artists and all personalities that enrich the mutual relations”.



In the same context, the French president stated that the duration of granting visas, periods, deadlines and compensation for expenses will be reviewed, revealing that a mandate will be submitted to the relevant ministers.



Macron’s second day in Algeria included a visit to the Great Mosque in Algiers.

