Algerian-French Working Group To Rehabilitate Nuclear Test Sites

The French “Quai d’Orsay” announced that an Algerian-French meeting on the rehabilitation of former French nuclear test sites in Algeria was held in Paris on 19 and 20 May.

Asked about the meeting during a press briefing on Tuesday 25 May, the French Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed that the meeting was held in the French capital.

Asked whether France will take charge of the rehabilitation operations of these sites, subject of nuclear tests between 1960 and 1966, the French official said that “the Franco-Algerian working group on nuclear tests was created in 2008 by the authorities of both countries.

Composed of experts, its mission is to jointly study the issue of the rehabilitation of former nuclear test sites in the Sahara, with the protection of people and the environment as its primary concern.

For him, “the issue of French nuclear tests in Algeria is a complex subject.

Our two countries are working together to deal with it, with the utmost seriousness”.

It should be recalled that the French authorities conducted a total of seventeen (17) nuclear tests in the Algerian Sahara. Six (6) tests from 1960 to 1962 and eleven (11) tests from 1962 to 1966.