Algerian Judo Team Donates Blood For The Victims Of Morocco’s Earthquake

Omar Sellami / English version: Dalila Henache
Members of the national judo team participated in a blood donation campaign for the victims of the earthquake that struck Morocco.
After the conclusion of the 44th Senior African Judo Championship from 7-10 September in Casablanca, more than 250 athletes representing around 40 countries competed in this continental sporting event.
Algeria’s national judo team went to the university hospital of the Moroccan city, where they participated in a blood donation campaign for the benefit of earthquake victims.
The Algerian national judo team won the continental title for the teams after defeating the Moroccan team in the final stage with a score of 4-3.
The Algerian national team will return to the homeland, on Monday, at around 1:30 p.m.
