Algerian Killed In Shooting In Lyon, France

One person was killed and 3 others were bullet injured, one of them seriously, on Wednesday, in a shooting in Lyon, southeastern France.

An unnamed police source told French media outlets that “three people in a car fired heavy weapons at another passing car carrying four people,” according to the newspaper, “La Depèche”.

According to the French newspaper, the driver of the targeted car, a 23-year-old Algerian, died, and the 3 passengers in the car were injured, one of whom is in serious condition.

The French authorities announced the opening of an investigation into the serious incident and the start of a search for the perpetrators of the ill-fated attack, who fled after the shooting.

It is noteworthy that the authorities will investigate the incident as a “case of murder and attempted murder in the framework of an organized gang”.

For his part, the Mayor of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, firmly condemned the incident, and said on Twitter that the police services were “working with seriousness and determination” to protect citizens.