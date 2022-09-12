Algerian LNG Supplies To Spain Were Halted During The Month Of July

Official data of a Spanish energy authority reveal that the country is silently experiencing “drowning sanctions” by Algeria, by reducing its supply of natural gas to minimum levels, and a complete halt to LNG shipments, which prompted it to buy more quantities from the “discount” Russian price at the height of the crisis between Moscow and the West.

In this context, a document issued by the Spanish Energy Storage Management and Control Authority “CORES”, related to the country’s gas imports and exports during July 2022, indicates that Algerian supplies have greatly reduced to this European country, in the wake of the diplomatic crisis and its economic consequences following the Sanchez government’s aboutturn on the conflict in Western Sahara and its support for the proposed autonomy plan advocated by the Moroccan Makhzen regime.

The document included an important detail, which is that Algeria stopped, last July, shipments of liquefied natural gas “LNG” completely to Spain, while the quantities previously amounted to 2500 gigawatts / hour per month of liquefied gas.

In the details of the document, the Algerian gas supplies to Spain in July amounted to 8572 gigawatts / hour, which represents 23.4 of the country’s imports during July 2022, with a slight difference from the United States of America, whose supplies amounted to 8,530 gigawatts / hour, which represents 23.3 of the imports of July; Noting that all US supplies are shipments of liquefied natural gas “LNG”, whose prices are witnessing an unprecedented hike in the international market.

It is clear from the document’s data that Madrid intensified its purchases of Russian gas in quantities of 5317 gigawatts per hour, which represents 14.5 of total imports last July, which are significant quantities in view of the international situation and Western sanctions against Russia due to the Ukrainian war, and the efforts of many countries to free themselves from dependency on Russian gas.

The quantities imported from Nigeria also increased to 5,882 gigawatt hours, which represents 16.1 of last July’s imports.

Although Algeria’s gas supplies to Spain slumped in July to 23.4 percent of the total imports of the same month, Algeria is still at the forefront of the countries that supply Spain with gas, ahead of the United States and Nigeria, then Russia in the fourth row, and this is normal given the presence of a gas pipeline “Medgaz”, which connects the two countries directly.

A few days ago, the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and later his Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Alvares, launched letters of affection towards Algeria, as the first expressed his hope and desire to visit the country, and then the second spoke about the need to restore relations with Algeria and that Madrid aspires to establish good relations with it.

However, the Spanish “messages of friendship” were completely ignored by the Algerian side, as this was interpreted as a clear message to Madrid that good relations would return only after reforming what was dismally “corrupted” by the Sanchez government.