Algerian Pharmaceutical Industry Focus Of Africans’ Interest

The Algerian pharmaceutical industry receives great attention from many African countries wishing to bolster partnership and cooperation with Algerian dealers, due to its development and international recognition, as the latter has so far been able to cover 50 percent of national needs and invested in accurate and innovative therapeutic items.

In this context, on Wednesday, Biopharm Company received a working visit from the Ambassador of Tanzania, His Excellency Jacob Gideon Kingo, who exchanged with the General Director of the company, Abdel Wahed Kerrar, during a session attended by officials from both parties, as they talked about the reality and prospects of the pharmaceutical industries in Algeria.

The visit of the Tanzanian ambassador came in the context of strengthening the transactions between the two countries in the economic and health fields, which, according to the ambassador’s statements, fall within the framework of economic diplomacy and open the door for the Algerian pharmaceutical industry to invest in Tanzania.

The Tanzanian ambassador stressed that his country’s needs are mainly represented in antibiotics, medicines for chronic diseases “diabetes and blood pressure”, pain relievers and alcoholic disinfectants, suggesting that the Director of Biopharm invest in Tanzania, while expressing his country’s readiness to provide the necessary facilities.

The Tanzanian ambassador told Echorouk” that the Algerian pharmaceutical industry is a source of pride for Africa, describing it as great and providing great services to Algeria itself and to the rest of the world, and praised the high level of Biopharm’s production.

For his part, Abdel Wahed Kerrar, General Manager of Biopharm, in a statement to “Echorouk”, expressed his gratitude for choosing his institution on the first visit of the Tanzanian ambassador, stressing that the investment proposal in Tanzania will be seriously studied, and that the visit is an opportunity to export to African markets, especially in light of Creation of the African Exchange Free Zone, which allows for more easy market access.

Mr. Kerrar also highlighted the importance of adopting a system of harmony between African countries in the field of registration of pharmaceutical products, similar to what is applied in the European Union.

Our interlocutor further noted that, through his discussions with the visiting ambassador, he learned about the nature of drug registration and production procedures in Tanzania and the opportunities for cooperation between the two parties, which he hopes will be promising and ambitious.