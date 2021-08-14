Algerian Political Parties Accuse The Mak Of Creating Crises In Kabylie Region

Political parties in Algeria unanimously pointed the finger at the separatist terrorist organization the Mak and said that it was behind the fabrication of crises in the Kabylie region to stir up sedition and strike the national unity, accusing internal and external parties of trying to ignite strife and incitement to segregation among the sons of the same nation, while RND party asked for the necessity of handing over Ferhat Mehenni to Algeria as soon as possible.

The partisan reactions denouncing the recent events in Algeria continued, in the wake of the fires that affected many cities of the country, which were classified as a criminal act, in addition to the incident that shook Algerian public opinion after the murder of the assassinated young man, Djamel Ben Ismail, where the National Democratic Rally expressed its absolute rejection of such barbaric and criminal acts, asserting that only the judicial system has the right to investigate and punish the perpetrators of such ugly criminal act.

RND party also called the Algerian authorities to punish the perpetrators of this barbaric that they classify as an “organized crime”.

“We demand that the public opinion must be informed of the results of the extensive investigations to expose the intrigues and to prosecute those fleeing from the law and sheltering under the shadow of foreign parties which plot conspiracies against our country”.

“This historical region was subject to criminal activities carried out by the separatist terrorist movement, the Mak, led by the so-called Ferhat Mehenni, against whom we demand extradition to Algeria that should punish him for this criminal acts”.

According to RND, the so-called Ferhat Mehenni is supported by the forces of evil – according to them – they are the ones who shelter and protect him, to implement the plan to ignite strife among the sons of the one nation, to exploit such facts to strike the national unity, dismantle and subjugate the society.

The same position was adopted by the head of the National Building Movement (El Binaa), Abdelkader Ben Guerina, who believes that the process of confronting the criminal fires in many Algerian regions and the solidarity of the Algerian people is a clear message to everyone who wants to cast his poison on Algeria, support and spread sedition, and incitement by adopting a method of supporting racist and terrorist movements and organizations.

In a statement, Ben Guerina confirmed that the Makhzen regime’s call for reconciliation with Algeria turned out to be false after Morocco received the foreign minister of the Zionist entity and his hostile statements towards Algeria, describing the statements of the Zionist entity’s foreign minister from Morocco as extremely dangerous, adding that; “the zionists are concerned about Algeria’s role in the region and the quality of the brotherhood relations between Algeria and Iran, and are disturbed by Algeria’s efforts to strip Israel of the observer status in the African Union”.

The head of the movement added that the attacks against Algeria by targeting its territorial integrity and people is no longer a secret and that the sequence of events and the interconnection of the threads of sedition exposed its masterminds and the parties behind it, asserting in the same regard that Algeria, which has always been able to overcome its ordeals, no matter how great, can keep pace with the transformations it is witnessing. The region is also fully prepared to face the threats and risks emanating from these transformations.

Concerning the fires, Abdelkader Ben Guerina said that the process of confronting the massive criminal fires that occurred in several regions of the country, and the great solidarity which is shown by all Algerians and their integration into one front, civilians and recruits from the People’s National Army, civil protection and others, is a clear message to those who are throwing their poison on Algeria, by trying to ignite strife and spread sedition and incitement by adopting a method of support for racist and terrorist movements and organizations, and that whoever bets on a clash between the sons of the same people failed in his bet and was disappointed, Algeria – according to him – will remain one united nation and it is today – he adds – in complete cohesion between the people and their army, and it can respond to any aggression.